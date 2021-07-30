Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Black Widow Release

New Delhi. Hollywood’s famous actress Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood’s well-known company Disney, expressing displeasure over the release of her first solo film named MCU’s Black Widow.. According to the information, in this lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles court, it has been said that Disney did not release the film only in theaters but also released it on OTT and also violated the promise made to them. After this, Johansson said that a significant part of her fee for working in the film was to come from the income after earning a fixed amount in the cinemas of the film, but Disney decided to release the film in theaters as well as OTT. But even by releasing it, we have caused a huge loss. Responding with this, Disney has described the lawsuit as sad.

Let us tell you that in the lawsuit, Disney’s profit has been specifically mentioned by releasing the film on OTT. With reference to the increase in the price of its shares in the stock market, the lawsuit said that by doing so, millions of Disney fans came from theaters to watch the film on OTT.

In a similar decision, when Warner Bros. Studios decided to release their films directly on HBO Max, it had to pay a huge amount separately to all the actors of its films. If a similar decision is taken in the lawsuit filed by Johansson, then the film production companies may have to think afresh in this regard.

Scarlett Johansson feels that if the film had been released only in cinemas all over the world, then its earning amount could have been much higher. Disney had announced the release of the film ‘Black Widow’ in theaters and OTT simultaneously in this March. But as soon as the outbreak of Corona spread, like all other films, its release was continuously postponed. After delaying all the dates, the film ‘Black Widow’ was released in theaters on 9th of this month.

Simultaneously, the film was released on Disney Plus OTT with a premium fee of $ 30. The film ‘Black Widow’ has made the record for the highest first weekend collection of films released in theaters since March last year. The film ‘Black Widow’, which could be released in only 4160 screens, earned $ 80.4 million on the first weekend. Earlier, ‘Fast and Furious 9’, which was released on June 25, got 4179 screens but its first weekend gross was only $ 70 million.