Schedule, Format, Teams, Streams • InsideSport

PMPL Arabia Season 1: The PUBG Cell International Occasion is gaining all the eye worldwide. For this occasion, groups come to gentle from numerous areas. Through which they must carry out from their respective areas then whosoever group will are available prime groups they are going to be given an opportunity to play within the world occasion.

PMPL Arabia Season 1: Grand Finals

League Stage of PUBG Cell Professional League Arabia Season 1 lately concluded the place Gunz Esports got here on prime of the leaderboard. At present, the Grand finals of PMPL Arabia Season 1 is going down within the Center East areas. The league stage of PMPL Arabia has been completed wherein the highest 20 groups from the Arabia area performed the immense battle. The battle continued for 3 weeks and ultimately, 16 groups obtained chosen out of 20 groups.

PMPL Arabia Season 1: Groups

1.) GUNZ Esports

2.) Rico Infinity Crew

3.) Alpha Legends

4.) NASR Esports

5.) RTG Esports

6.) Falcons Esports

7.) iKurd E-sports

8.) Scytes Esports

9.) Sudor Esports

10.) Yalla Esports

11.) RealTiger9

12.) Galaxy Racer

13.) Hotline Esports

14.) Destiny Esports

15.) RAAD Esports

16.) The Snipers





PMPL Arabia Season 1 Grand Finals: Schedule and Format

The First season of PMPL Arabia Season 1 Grand Finals will begin from tenth June at 9:30 PM (IST) and can conclude on twelfth June. In three matchdays complete 18 matches will happen, all

16 groups will play complete 6 matches per day.

Map Order – This will likely be similar for all three days

Match 1- Erangel

Match 2- Miramar

Match 3- Sanhok

Match 4- Erangel

Match 5- Miramar

Match 6- Sanhok

On the finish of the day 3, prime 5 groups of total standings will qualify for the EMEA Championship which is able to happen later this month. PMPL Arabia Season 1 Grand Finals will characteristic a large prize pool of $55,000 USD which will likely be distributed in all groups the place winner will get $10,000 USD.

The place to Watch PMPL Arabia Season 1 Grand Finals –

All matches of PUBG Cell Professional League Season 1 Grand Finals will likely be stay streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Cell Esports and PUBG Cell Esports MENA in a number of languages.

PUBG Cell Esports – https://youtube.com/c/PUBGMOBILEEsports

PUBG Cell Esports MENA -https://youtube.com/c/PUBGMobileEsportsMENA