Schenectady County upgrades emergency radio

11 seconds ago
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A long-overdue overhaul of the Schenectady County Emergency Communications System is nearing completion. According to officials, for decades emergency services in the county-operated on different radio frequencies and utilized outdated equipment which made communication difficult, especially when seconds matter.

“The great feature of this radio is that we all can talk. The old radio system law enforcement had their own. Fire had their own. EMS was intermixed a little bit. With the new system, we all are able to talk on the same radio,” says Schenectady County Fire/EMS Coordinator Scott Pike.

Work began to integrate all emergency services into one system in 2018. The overhaul cost around $19 million and focused on replacing multiple radio towers as well as the actual radios first responders utilize.

“The clarity of the radio, you can actually talk to each other and understand them. Before we would push buttons and talk over each other,” says Director of Emergency Communications Kevin Spawn, “the new radio system doesn’t allow that so you know that your message is going to get through and that’s really important for everyone’s safety.” 

Spawn says the upgrade will particularly help first responders in the more rural parts of the county where dead zones in the signal are more common. “And I can tell you because I was a dispatcher for 20 years, not knowing when an officer is calling for help or when a firefighter is in trouble and not being able to understand what they are saying is heart-wrenching and beyond difficult to do your job,” Spawn says.

Officials say an additional eight agencies are expected to begin operations with the new system by the end of March.  

