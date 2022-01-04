Schenectady CSD announces distribution plan for COVID-19 test kits





SCHEENCTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City School District has announced its distribution plans for COVID-19 test kits for its students.

The district said it has not received its full allocation, yet, so every student will not be able to receive a kit at this time. Distribution begins on Tuesday.

Students return from holiday break amidst surge in cases



A test kit will be sent home with elementary school students on Tuesday, January 4. Parents who wish to opt-out of receiving a kit must notify their child’s school by mid-day Tuesday.

Test kits for students in grades 6-12 will be available for pick up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5 at the bus loop in front of Mont Pleasant Middle School. Parents should drive up to pick up the kit.

Tracking COVID cases by county



The district expects to receive the remainder of its allotment of kits soon.

Find more information on the Schenectady CSD website.