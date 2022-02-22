World

Schoharie County father still looking for answers about his son’s death

FULTONHAM N.Y. (NEWS10) — Less than a month after his son was killed, Joe Delany of Schoharie County is still looking for answers about who killed his son.

“I need these people to know that they did not know who they were killing, they had no clue how amazing Connor was,” Delany says.

Delany’s son Connor was shot and killed on January 29, 2022. In the time since his son’s death, he says he still has a lot of questions and very little answers. One thing he does know is whomever shot his son, they took all the money he had in his safe at the property he rented.

“If they needed money they could have just asked my boy and he would have gave it to them,” Delany says, “he was completely unarmed. They killed his dog. They killed him with like 5-7 rounds. It’s utterly a mess.” 

On January 29, New York State Police responded to a call around 11:19 p.m. for a report of an unknown distrubance on Hite Road in Richmondville. That is where they discovered the body of 21-year old Connor E. Delany inside his home.

Delany died of multiple gunshot wounds, leaving behind his father and six siblings. “I’m just staying strong. I don’t like leaving too much. But, I got like I said, I have six other children you know and I have to stay strong for them. I cry to myself.” 

Connor’s father says he knows someone has information on who killed his son and plans to offer a reward for help in catching his killer. Right now, he says, there is a Facebook page called “Justice for Connor Delany”, but Connor;s father says he is not affiliated with said page.

“I believe that if they come out with the truth or if anybody has any information leading to the capture of these people they deserve a reward.” 

