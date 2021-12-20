Schoharie County will not enforce mask mandate





SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Schoharie County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on December 10 that said they will not be enforcing the state’s mask mandate. They join other counties like Rensselaer and Saratoga who also said they will not enforce the mandate.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Saratoga County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Theodore Kusnierz, Jr. both said their counties could not divert more resources to make sure people were following the mandate.

In its resolution, the Schoharie County Board of Supervisors cited similar reasons for choosing not to enforce the mandate. “Schoharie County is currently allocating much time and effort to the COVID-19 pandemic through education and vaccination clinics,” it said. “Schoharie County has already diverted resources from other vital public health responsibilities…”

The mandate is effective through January 15, 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul said the state will evaluate the need to continue the mandate beyond that date. She defended the move on Tuesday saying New York was in the middle of a holiday surge.

“Our statewide case rate has gone up 58% since Thanksgiving,” she said. “We don’t always have a clear picture on cases immediately, so going by per 100,000 gives us a better look, and these are not rending in the right direction. 28% increase just last week for hospitalizations, 70% now since Thanksgiving. This is an alarming jump.”

