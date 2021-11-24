Scholarship Form 2021: Scholarship Scheme: Students of 9th to 12th class are getting Rs. 12000 from this scholarship, you should also benefit from it

Highlights The Central Government provides scholarships to meritorious students every year.

The scholarship is called National Means cum Merit Scholarship.

Online forms for this come every year.

National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme: There are a large number of students in India who are smart in their studies but cannot afford to continue their studies due to lack of funds. The central government provides scholarships to financially weak and gifted students every year. The scholarship is called National Means cum Merit Scholarship. This scholarship starts from the eighth. Students from 9th to 12th can apply for this. Online forms for this come every year. The application process takes place on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).



This amount is available in the scholarship

This scholarship is given to 1 lakh students across the country every year. Each student applying for this scholarship gets Rs. 12,000 per annum. Applications are invited from August to October.

Who can apply?

For this, at least 55% marks should be obtained in 8th standard. It is also necessary to sit for the selection test. It is mandatory to have at least 55% marks in class 7 to sit for the selection test. Family income should not exceed Rs. 1.50 lakhs.

This is how you have to apply

Interested and eligible students have to apply by visiting National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Scholarships.gov.in.

Terms and Conditions

The student should not take advantage of any other scholarship scheme.

The applicant must have an account with any public sector bank or bank with core banking facilities.

In order to continue the scholarship, the student should have obtained at least 60 percent marks in class 10th. In this SC / ST students will be given 5% discount.