Scholarship Form 2021: Scholarship Scheme: Students of 9th to 12th class are getting Rs. 12000 from this scholarship, you should also benefit from it
Highlights
- The Central Government provides scholarships to meritorious students every year.
- The scholarship is called National Means cum Merit Scholarship.
- Online forms for this come every year.
This amount is available in the scholarship
This scholarship is given to 1 lakh students across the country every year. Each student applying for this scholarship gets Rs. 12,000 per annum. Applications are invited from August to October.
Who can apply?
For this, at least 55% marks should be obtained in 8th standard. It is also necessary to sit for the selection test. It is mandatory to have at least 55% marks in class 7 to sit for the selection test. Family income should not exceed Rs. 1.50 lakhs.
This is how you have to apply
Interested and eligible students have to apply by visiting National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Scholarships.gov.in.
Good news! These UGC Scholarships 2021 schemes are offering an opportunity to earn Rs. 7800 per month, so apply
Terms and Conditions
The student should not take advantage of any other scholarship scheme.
The applicant must have an account with any public sector bank or bank with core banking facilities.
In order to continue the scholarship, the student should have obtained at least 60 percent marks in class 10th. In this SC / ST students will be given 5% discount.
#Scholarship #Form #Scholarship #Scheme #Students #9th #12th #class #scholarship #benefit
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.