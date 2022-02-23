Scholarship: National Means cum Merit Scholarship extended for 5 years, this change in eligibility – Scholarship Scheme National Finance-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme will continue till 2025-26
The ministry said the scheme was aimed at providing scholarships to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to prevent them from dropping out of class VIII and to enable them to continue their education at the secondary level.
As per the statement, one lakh new scholarships (Rs. 1000 / – per month) worth Rs. Registration X to XII is continued / renewed for their class study.
According to the Ministry, students are selected for scholarships through examinations conducted by the State / UT Governments. Details related to this scheme are available on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).
It is noteworthy that under this scheme 100% of the funds are provided by the Central Government. According to the ministry, since the scheme was launched in 2008-09, 22.06 lakh scholarships have been sanctioned till 2020-21 at a cost of Rs 1783.03 crore.
