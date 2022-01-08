Scholarship Result 2021: Maha Scholarship Result 2021: Maharashtra Scholarship Exam Result Announced, These Students Benefited, Here is the Link – Maharashtra Scholarship 2021 Result Announced for Class 5th, 8th on mscepuppss.in, Direct Link

The exam was held on 12th August.

About 24000 students will benefit.

Maharashtra Scholarship 2021 Results: Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) Pune has announced the results of Maharashtra Scholarship 2021. More than 6 lakh students sat for the scholarship, eagerly awaiting the results. Students appearing for this exam can now check the scholarship results and final merit list on the official website of MSCE, mscepuppss.in.



When was the Maharashtra Scholarship 2021 examination held?

MSCE Maharashtra Scholarship Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (PUP) is Class 5 and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (PSS) is Class 8. This examination (Maharashtra Scholarship Examination 2021) was conducted on 12 August 2021 in COVID-19 safety protocol. Students sitting for this exam can check their result with the help of simple steps given below.

According to the scholarship results, about 24,000 students will receive scholarships. This includes about 14000 students in class 5 and about 10000 students in class 8. Because this time only 14 percent of the students have passed the exam. Candidates are advised that they can also check their results through schools as they will then get a list of their eligible students.

Maharashtra Scholarship Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Examination Council, mscepuppss.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Final Results (for Students)’ link.

Step 3: Now log in using your 11 digit seat number.

Step 4: ‘MSCE PUP / MSCE PSS Result’ will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

About Maharashtra PUPPSS Scholarship 2021

Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune conducts East Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (PUP) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (PSS). This state level examination is conducted for awarding scholarships to students from backward communities in Maharashtra.

