Scholarship Result 2021: Maha Scholarship Result 2021: Maharashtra Scholarship Exam Result Announced, These Students Benefited, Here is the Link – Maharashtra Scholarship 2021 Result Announced for Class 5th, 8th on mscepuppss.in, Direct Link

Scholarship Result 2021: Maharashtra Scholarship Exam Result Announced

Highlights Outcomes of Maharashtra Scholarship 2021 Examination Announced

The examination was held on twelfth August.

About 24000 college students will profit.

Maharashtra Scholarship 2021 Outcomes: Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) Pune has introduced the outcomes of Maharashtra Scholarship 2021. Greater than 6 lakh college students sat for the scholarship, eagerly awaiting the outcomes. Students showing for this examination can now examine the scholarship outcomes and last advantage checklist on the official web site of MSCE, mscepuppss.in.



When was the Maharashtra Scholarship 2021 examination held?

MSCE Maharashtra Scholarship Pre-Higher Main Scholarship Examination (PUP) is Class 5 and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (PSS) is Class 8. This examination (Maharashtra Scholarship Examination 2021) was performed on 12 August 2021 in COVID-19 security protocol. Students sitting for this examination can examine their consequence with the assist of easy steps given beneath.

About 24000 college students will get scholarships

In accordance with the scholarship outcomes, about 24,000 college students will obtain scholarships. This consists of about 14000 college students in school 5 and about 10000 college students in school 8. As a result of this time solely 14 % of the college students have handed the examination. Candidates are suggested that they’ll additionally examine their outcomes by faculties as they may then get a listing of their eligible college students.

Maharashtra Scholarship Outcomes 2021: Discover ways to examine outcomes

Step 1: Go to the official web site of Maharashtra State Examination Council, mscepuppss.in.

Step 2: On the residence web page, click on on the ‘Remaining Outcomes (for Students)’ hyperlink.

Step 3: Now log in utilizing your 11 digit seat quantity.

Step 4: ‘MSCE PUP / MSCE PSS Result’ will open on the display screen.

Step 5: Obtain and print it out and preserve it with you for future reference.

About Maharashtra PUPPSS Scholarship 2021

Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune conducts East Higher Main Scholarship Examination (PUP) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (PSS). This state stage examination is performed for awarding scholarships to college students from backward communities in Maharashtra.

