Scholarship Scheme: British Council offers scholarships for Indian students and teachers, check details here – Study Abroad Check out details of British Council’s new Scholarship Scheme for Indian Students and Teachers

The British Council has announced a new set of Post Graduation (PG) Scholarships for Indians to study in various fields for the academic year 2022-23. The Council, in collaboration with the UK Government’s Great Britain Campaign and in partnership with UK Universities, has offered 20 Great Scholarships (GREATS) to students from 16 UK universities in a variety of subjects, including business, finance, design, and marketing. Scholarship) has been announced.In addition, there are 7 excellent scholarships related to law and justice for Indian students who want to study human rights, criminal justice and professional law in the UK. Candidates can visit britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships/great-scholarships for more information on scholarship eligibility or a complete list of participating UK universities, available courses and university-specific deadlines.

In addition, the British Council has announced 6 fully subsidized scholarships for English teachers in India to pursue postgraduate studies in English at 2 UK universities. This opportunity is valid for English teachers in or working with primary or secondary government schools in India.

Out of 6 scholarships, 3 scholarships are being offered at Leeds University for face to face / full time MA program. The other 3 scholarships are for the online / part-time MSc program offered by the University of Sterling, which will include a two-week full-subsidized residential visit to the University as part of the program.

Applicants should receive an offer from the university before applying. For more information, interested candidates can click on Scholarships for English Teachers.