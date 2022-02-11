Scholarship Scheme: Chevening Scholarship: Learn what Chevening Scholarship is and how you can get it .. – Chevening Scholarship Eligibility Application and Selection in Hindi

There are many types of scholarships available for studying abroad, with the help of which students can study easily without any hindrance. There are many scholarships available for students, such as Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships, Great Scholarships and Chivening Scholarships, but through this article we will talk specifically about the Chewing Gum Scholarship.The Chevening Scholarship is an international scholarship funded by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Scholarships are awarded to students who come to study in universities in the United Kingdom, with varying standards.

Selection criteria



Applications for the Chivening Scholarship are made annually in August and November through the online web portal. Students are also required to apply directly to the university of their choice for the postgraduate scholarship. Most scholarships include a living stipend and full tuition fees. In 2011, the London School of Economics and Political Science, University College London, and King’s College London were the favorite places for college students. Chivening Scholarship selection criteria vary from country to country.

Benefits of Chivening Scholarship



In 2017-18, 1650 students from more than 140 countries were awarded Chivening Scholarships, giving students from developing countries the opportunity to study in colleges in the United Kingdom. This scholarship not only offers opportunities to study in colleges in the United Kingdom but also works for their holistic personality development.

Eligibility for Chivening Scholarship



– The student must be a citizen of the chewing-eligible country.

While submitting the application, the student must have a pre-graduate degree in order to be enrolled in the postgraduate degree.

– The student must have at least two years of work experience.