Scholarship Scheme: If you want to study abroad, be sure to check out these Israeli Scholarships – Top 3 Scholarships in Israel for Higher Education

Scholarships are financial aid given to students to further their education. Scholarships are awarded on various criteria such as educational quality, sports skills and financial needs. Not only India but also other countries of the world offer scholarships to Indian students. Israel is the most popular place of study for Indian students. This has emerged as a great option, especially for medical and science students. If you are thinking of going to Israel for higher education, this article is for you. In this article, you will find information about the top 3 scholarships offered by the Israeli Department of Education for Indian students.The scholarship offered by the Government of Israel is available to Indian students applying for MA, PhD, Post Doctorate or Research Studies. This scholarship is only available for one academic year i.e. maximum eight months and students must have a BA or BSc or any higher degree.

2. Excellence Fellowship Program for International Postdoctoral Research

The scholarship is awarded by the Israel Council for Higher Education and the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities. This scholarship program is open to international postdoctoral researchers. The program includes a maximum of 20 fellowships for post-doctoral students to conduct research at an Israeli university. This fellowship is offered in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Humanities and Social Sciences. This scholarship is given for two years.

3. PhD Sandwich Fellowship Program

Funded by the Planning and Budgeting Committee (PBC), this one-year doctoral program allows international PhD students from all fields to conduct research at one of Israel’s top universities as part of their doctoral studies. Interested candidates must apply directly to the relevant Israeli university. International students who have completed the first year of doctoral studies by applying for a doctoral degree program at an accredited institution of higher education abroad can apply for this program.