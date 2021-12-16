Scholarship Scheme: Scholarship Scheme: B.Tech students can avail these 10 scholarships, find out the details – Top 10 Scholarships for b.tech students ntpc Scholarships iet india Scholarship details check

Highlights These scholarships are private and government.

Some get financial help while some spend the entire fee.

Scholarships are awarded on the basis of merit.

Top Scholarships for B.Tech Students: If you want to do Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech), you can also take advantage of the scholarships available to B.Tech students. Here we are going to give you information about the top 10 scholarships that will help you a lot in getting B.Tech.



1. NTPC Scholarship Scheme



This NTPC Scholarship from National Thermal Power Corporation is for students in SC, ST and PWD grades who want to pursue engineering. Applicants must be under 40 years of age and must be a resident of Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh. The applicant should have passed the first year of full time B.Tech from a good institute. NTPC selected students will get Rs. 1,500 will be paid for the scholarship and is payable for 12 months from the second year to the final year. Students can apply online from the official website of NTPC Scholarship.

2. Indian Oil Corporation Scholarship



Indian Oil offers scholarships to 300 students every year. It aims to provide vocational training to eligible candidates for academic advancement and employability. The institute offers scholarships to students pursuing higher studies in government or private institutions. So, students who have passed the 10th board exam, ITI, Engineering, MBBS or MBA with the required marks can apply for the scholarship. This scholarship is available to regular students pursuing their first year degree in Engineering, MBBS or MBA. However, those who are 1st year of Class XI or 2 year ITI course can also apply. The selected people will get Rs 3,000 per month for their education.

3. IET India Scholarship



IET Scholarships are awarded to 2nd and 3rd year BTech students from Engineering and Institute of Technology (IET). For this, students should have obtained at least 60% of the total in Bachelor degree. Eligible candidates can apply online for IET India Scholarship. Selected candidates are given Rs. 75,000 and a certificate.

4. ONGC Scholarship



Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC) also offers high grade scholarships to B.Tech students. This scholarship is specially given to the first year students of SC / ST / General (in economically weaker sections) and OBC category engineering degree. 50% of these scholarships are reserved for female students. In addition to engineering, the scholarship is also available to students pursuing medical, MBA and postgraduate degrees in geology and geophysics. Applicants for the scholarship should have scored at least 60% marks in the 12th board examination and should be within 20 years of age. Selected students are paid Rs. 48,000 per annum for four years.

5. LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship



The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also provides financial assistance to eligible students from economically backward classes. The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship is awarded for business courses and technical training. However, the curriculum must be affiliated with the Department of National Vocational Training Council. Eligible candidates should have scored at least 60% marks and their family income should not exceed INR 100,000 per annum. Selected students will get a monthly allowance of Rs.

6. VIT University Ignited Scholarship



The Ignite Scholarship is awarded by the prestigious Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Vellore). For this, students want to get higher grades under GV School Development Program. The entire fee of the student selected for the scholarship is paid under this scholarship. The institute pays 100% fee for a four year undergraduate course.

7. Ratan Tata Scholarship



The Tata Group offers Ratan Tata Scholarships to engineering students who dream of studying abroad. The Tata Trust offers these scholarships to engineering students on merit basis. For this the student must be an Indian citizen and get admission for degree course in Cornell University. Tata Endowment selects around 20 students from India every year for this scholarship. In which their entire fee is paid.

8. Merit-cum-Means Based Scholarship



The Central Government provides merit-cum-means based scholarships to eligible students from minority communities. The scheme is offered to students pursuing advanced technical courses in recognized institutes. Students have to pass a competitive examination to apply for the scholarship. After that the fees of the selected students have been completely waived.

8. Central Area Scholarship Scheme



The scholarships are jointly awarded to undergraduate and postgraduate students by the Central Government and the State Department of Manpower. These Merit-cum-Means Scholarships are divided into Boards of Education in different states of the country. Students who have scored 80% or more marks in their matriculation examination and have taken admission in regular business courses from reputed institutes are eligible for this scholarship. 50% of this scholarship is reserved for women.

9. Siemens Scholarship Program



The Siemens Scholarship for Engineering Students is based on pedagogy. Recognizing the potential of young Indian students, Siemens India has launched this scholarship for eligible candidates pursuing engineering degree. For this, the applicant should be enrolled in a government engineering college, the student should not be more than 20 years of age and the family income should not be more than Rs. 2,00,000 per annum. Scholarships cover various engineering disciplines like Electrical, Mechanical, Instrumentation, IT and others. Scholarship recipients are recruited from leading companies in the fields of Siemens and IT, Infra Automobile etc.

10. Other Scholarships for B.Tech Students



Central / State Governments and private institutions in India offer a number of scholarships for B.Tech students. Among them are Colgate Scholarship, L&T Build India Scholarship, NEST Scholarship, ECU Petroleum Engineering First Cohort Scholarship, MMIT Engineering Scholarship. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance to eligible candidates and to enable them to pursue their education without any financial difficulties.