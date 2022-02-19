Education

Scholarship Scheme: Scholarships for 14.76 lakh students, Rs. 1,827 crore sanctioned by the Government

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Scholarship Scheme: Scholarships for 14.76 lakh students, Rs. 1,827 crore sanctioned by the Government
Written by admin
Scholarship Scheme: Scholarships for 14.76 lakh students, Rs. 1,827 crore sanctioned by the Government

Scholarship Scheme: Scholarships for 14.76 lakh students, Rs. 1,827 crore sanctioned by the Government

The central government has approved a Rs 1,827 crore National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme for the next five years. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per annum to 14.76 lakh deserving students from economically weaker sections for the next five years.

Students are selected for the scholarship through an examination conducted by the local authorities. Scholarships are awarded to students selected from class 9th to class 12th. The Ministry of Education said that since its inception in 2008-09, a total of 22.06 National Means cum Merit Scholarships have been sanctioned. Each student applying for this scholarship gets Rs. 12,000 per annum. Applications are being invited from August to October.

Who can apply for the scholarship?
For this, at least 55% marks should be obtained in 8th standard. It is also necessary to sit for the selection test. It is mandatory to have at least 55% marks in class 7 to sit for the selection test. Family income should not exceed Rs. 1.50 lakhs per annum.
Terms and Conditions
The student should not take advantage of any other scholarship scheme.
The applicant must have an account with any public sector bank or bank with core banking facilities.
In order to continue the scholarship, the student should have obtained at least 60 percent marks in class 10th. In this SC / ST students will be given 5% discount.

This is how you have to apply
Interested and eligible students have to apply by visiting National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Scholarships.gov.in.

READ Also  IIT Bombay Placement 2021: 1,201 students from IIT Bombay get overwhelming placements, biggest offer of over Rs 2 crore - IIT Bombay Placement 2021 1,201 job offers so far

#Scholarship #Scheme #Scholarships #lakh #students #crore #sanctioned #Government

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment