Scholarship Scheme: Scholarships for 14.76 lakh students, Rs. 1,827 crore sanctioned by the Government

The central government has approved a Rs 1,827 crore National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme for the next five years. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per annum to 14.76 lakh deserving students from economically weaker sections for the next five years.

Students are selected for the scholarship through an examination conducted by the local authorities. Scholarships are awarded to students selected from class 9th to class 12th. The Ministry of Education said that since its inception in 2008-09, a total of 22.06 National Means cum Merit Scholarships have been sanctioned. Each student applying for this scholarship gets Rs. 12,000 per annum. Applications are being invited from August to October.

Who can apply for the scholarship?

For this, at least 55% marks should be obtained in 8th standard. It is also necessary to sit for the selection test. It is mandatory to have at least 55% marks in class 7 to sit for the selection test. Family income should not exceed Rs. 1.50 lakhs per annum.

Terms and Conditions

The student should not take advantage of any other scholarship scheme.

The applicant must have an account with any public sector bank or bank with core banking facilities.

In order to continue the scholarship, the student should have obtained at least 60 percent marks in class 10th. In this SC / ST students will be given 5% discount.

This is how you have to apply

Interested and eligible students have to apply by visiting National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Scholarships.gov.in.