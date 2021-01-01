Scholarship: Tata Scholarship for Study in New York – Tata Scholarship for Study in New York
What
The scholarship scheme is run by Cornell University of New York in association with the Tata Group. This scholarship is for 10 Indian students who have passed 12th, who want to enter Cornell University in New York for higher education and who need financial help.
Who can apply
Interested students should be Indian citizens, have a good academic record and have passed the secondary school examination from a recognized educational institution. He may have been admitted to Cornell University, but needs financial help to study there. Be fluent in English.
Reward
Selected students are awarded scholarships to graduate from Cornell University in New York. This scholarship will be given based on the needs of the students considering the tuition fees and other expenses.
Election
Students are selected for scholarships on the basis of merit. Preference will be given to students who have been admitted to a college at Cornell University and have applied for financial aid.
How to apply
Students can apply online by visiting the website: http://admissions.cornell.edu/apply/international-students/tata-scholarship
Deadline
February 15
