Scholarships after 12th: Scholarships after 12th: These 5 scholarships are available after 12th, how to apply – 12th qualification and top 5 scholarships after application process

Highlights Learn how to get a scholarship here?

What are the top 5 scholarships?

Learn when and how you can apply

Scholarships for college students: It often happens that weak financial situation hinders the future path of many students. The government offers some scholarships to help such students. Which help meritorious and financially weaker students in their further studies. The Government of India and the Governments of different States offer different scholarships after Class XII. Through this article, you can learn about five important scholarships



Central Area Scheme of Scholarships for CSSS-College and University Students

The scholarship is awarded to 82,000 new students each year. Of these, half are girls (41,000) and half are boys (41,000). As the name suggests, this scholarship is for college and university students. It aims to help smart students meet their daily needs while studying.

How to get a scholarship?

More than 80 per cent of the total passing students will benefit boys and girls.

Scholarships are awarded in a ratio of 3: 2: 1. 3-Science: 2-Commerce (Commerce): 1-Humanities (Humanities)

Of qualityTerms:

Successful candidates should be more than 80 percent

There is no other scholarship with a family income of less than Rs.

The annual income of the family should not exceed 8 lakhs.

Also read: Study Abroad: Want to study abroad? Here are 5 key pointers in moving forward



How much if selectedCan I get a scholarship?

10,000 per annum for the first 3 years during graduation.

Rs 20,000 is paid annually during post graduation.

https://scholarships.gov.in/public/schemeGuidelines/Guidelines_DOHE_CSSS.pdf



KVPY-Juvenile Scientific Incentive Scheme

The purpose of this scheme is to give students the opportunity to progress in the field of science. Its goal is to identify students who are capable of research and help them pursue a career in this field. Promoted by Fellowships from the Department of Science and Technology. Exams are required for this scholarship. Students who pass the KVPY exam are given grants by the government for doing research.

It is organized by IISc (Indian Institute of Science), one of the most prestigious institutions in the country. 75% marks are required in 12th to sit for the exam. Aptitude test is taken in his examination. Candidates selected on the basis of test are called for interview. Based on both exams, it is decided who will be awarded the scholarship.

Through this scheme, to ensure the development of the best scientific talent for research and development related works in the country. Scholarships up to PhD are awarded to selected students under the Adolescent Scientist Incentive Scheme.

Also read: Top courses abroad: Want to study abroad? Learn about these top courses

http://www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in/main/index.htm

PMMS-Prime Scholarship Scheme

Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme is a government scholarship scheme. The benefit is given to the children of ex-servicemen and ex-Indian Coast Guard personnel and their widows. However, it does not benefit ordinary people or the families of paramilitary forces. Its aim is to promote them in higher technical and vocational education.

https://ksb.gov.in/scholarships-available.htm

Eligibility:

For this scholarship you need to get at least 60% marks in 12th, Diploma or Degree.

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 25 are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Candidates who have taken admission in the first year can take advantage of this.

https://scholarships.gov.in/public/schemeGuidelines/MoHA-(WARB)-RevisedGuidelines_PMSS(MHA).pdf

AICTE-Progress Scholarship Scheme

The Ministry of Manpower and Development runs the scheme. This scholarship is given to 5000 girls after passing 12th standard. Of these, 2,000 have degrees, while 2,000 girls are in the diploma field. 1000 scholarships are reserved for girls with disabilities. Its aim is to empower girls through education. The selected girls get an annual scholarship of Rs. 50,000 along with other benefits.

Also read: Study Abroad: The Best College to Choose to Study Abroad? Take special care of these things

HowWill you get a scholarship?

This scholarship is given on the basis of merit. Must be registered with an AICTE accredited institution.

Annual family income should not exceed 8 lakhs.

You can get more information through this link- https://www.aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in/

https://www.aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in/resources/combine%20pragati%20&%20saksham%20(1).pdf

MGNF – Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship

It is organized by IIM. It is a certification program related to public policy and management, in which IIM professors get information related to business and economics. In addition, selected people are sent to the fields, from which they make plans to increase employment. Elected colleagues strive to improve the lives of people in rural areas.