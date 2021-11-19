Scholarships for Study Abroad: Scholarships: No more budget for study abroad, these top scholarships will help – Scholarships for Indian students to study abroad

Every year millions of students from India go to many countries of the world for higher education. Because getting an education in other countries is not easy for everyone. That is why there are many governmental and non-governmental organizations around the world that offer scholarships to meritorious students to continue their studies. With the help of which the path of better study of the students becomes easier.

1. Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship

The scholarship is awarded by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to students pursuing postgraduate studies in the US. It is offered to students pursuing Masters, PhD and Post Doc in the US. Under the terms of the scholarship, the student must have 4 years of bachelor’s degree in the specified field as well as 3 years of work experience in the same field in order to receive the scholarship. This scholarship covers your tuition fees, air travel, books and daily expenses. This scholarship is given for a period of 2 weeks to 24 months. Students can take advantage of this scholarship for research in arts and culture, environment, legal education, health, science, sex education and law and order.

2. Tata Scholarship

This scholarship is given to Indian students for undergraduate courses at Cornell University, USA. The Tata Education and Development Trust covers tuition fees for the entire 8 semesters of the degree course through this scholarship. It also covers all living expenses, meals, medicines and travel expenses. The scholarship is awarded for degrees in engineering, architecture, economics and management, biology, physics, chemistry, biology and social sciences.

3. Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships

This scholarship is offered for postgraduate studies in the UK. This, as the name implies, is offered to students from Commonwealth countries (including India). This scholarship is awarded to students pursuing a Masters and PhD in the UK. According to the terms of the scholarship, students must be citizens of India and have a degree in English medium, 60% in social sciences and 65% in science, engineering. This scholarship includes your tuition fees, travel airfare and other expenses.

4. Vice Chancellor International Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded to Indian students for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Newcastle University, UK. This scholarship covers only a fraction of the tuition fee and pays विद्यार्थ 3000 per student per year. This scholarship is given to 255 people every year.

5. Chevening Scholarship

The scholarship is offered by the UK Government to encourage Indian students to pursue further studies in their home country. This scholarship is given for one year post graduate course. Students must have completed undergraduate or postgraduate studies to receive this scholarship. Also, participants with at least 2 years of job-experience are preferred. This scholarship covers all costs of study and living for 1 year in the UK.

6. Inlaks Scholarship

This scholarship is provided by INLACS-Shivdasani Foundation of India Trust for Post Graduation Course. Under the terms of the scholarship, only students who have graduated from a reputed university in India can apply for it. Students under the age of 30 can apply for this scholarship. The scholarship includes tuition fees up to लाख 1 million in the US. Through this scholarship, gifted students can apply for the best universities in the US, Europe and the UK.

7. Erasmus Mandas Scholarship

The scholarship for the postgraduate course is offered by the Union of Europe. The scholarship is awarded to students who have made it to the postgraduate and doctoral levels of the Erasmus Mendes Joint Program, to complete the course. This covers the entire tuition fee, travel expenses, insurance and living expenses. Students living outside of Europe are more likely to receive this scholarship.

8. UBC International Leader for Tomorrow Awards

The scholarship is awarded by the University of British Columbia to foreign students studying undergraduate courses in Canada. In addition to studies, the scholarship is awarded to students who excel in sports and performing arts. For this, the university first analyzes the financial condition of the students. Only then are the students selected for it. This includes tuition fees as well as living expenses.

9. Manmohan Singh Scholarship at Cambridge University

The scholarship was awarded to former Prime Minister of India Dr. It is named after Manmohan Singh. It aims to provide financial assistance to Indian students pursuing their degree at Cambridge University, UK. The benefits of this scholarship are available for most courses except medicine and veterinary science. The scholarship is for poor students in India who excel in their studies and are financially backward.

10. Wollongong, Australia

The University of Wollongong in Australia offers a 25% reduction in tuition fees for international courses up to four years. There is no limit for students to avail this scholarship. Students who can complete the academic standard can take advantage of this.