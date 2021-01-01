Scholarships: Government offers scholarships to study in New Zealand – Scholarships to study in New Zealand

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has invited applications for Commonwealth Scholarships from Indian nationals residing in India for the purpose of studying at the Masters / PhD level in New Zealand. All Indian citizens who are working for any public sector, private sector or any civil society organizations can apply.



Click here to apply online …

Completed Scholarship Application Form along with the requested documents will have to be submitted to the Ministry of Education at the time of interview. Subject areas are agricultural development and renewable energy.

For Masters or PhD, the candidate must have a postgraduate or postgraduate degree in the same subject or in related fields with at least 65% marks. In addition to the general eligibility conditions, the applicant must be an Indian citizen. Indian students living abroad will not be eligible.