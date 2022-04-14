Scholarships: Learn what the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship is and its benefits – Erasmus Mundus Scholarship and its Benefits

Students from India can also go abroad for higher studies. There are many institutions that offer scholarships to study abroad. One of those scholarships is the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship. With the help of this scholarship any student can get post graduate and doctorate degree from any European university and country. In addition, with the help of this scholarship, students can get the opportunity to do internship after two years of study.Each scholarship requires a certain qualification, just as students need to prove themselves on certain criteria in order to receive this scholarship. Below you can find out the eligibility to get this scholarship one by one.Any student or candidate who wants to apply for this scholarship should make sure that he / she has 6.5 band score in IELTS.

2- The most important thing about this scholarship is that there is no age limit for it. To be eligible candidates, the person applying for the scholarship must have completed 16 years of education. So a person of any age can complete his studies.

3- Candidates applying should keep in mind that the two letters of recommendation are as per the schedule.

Two letters of recommendation will be required. Candidates can find more information about this on the website.

4- A residency certificate, certified by the public prosecutor, certifies that the applicant has not resided in Europe for more than one year or more than one year in the last five years.

5- Motivation letter must be present with the applicant.

Scholarship benefits

1- The student or candidate receiving this scholarship will be given a stipend of 1100-1500 Euros per month.

2- In addition, the scholarship recipient will be issued a work visa upon completion of the Masters or PhD.