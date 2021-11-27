School Admission 2022: Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Delhi Nursery Admission will start from 15th December, see here Full Schedule – Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 Schedule Announced, Check What You Need To Know

Highlights Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 Schedule Announced.

The application process will start from December 15.

The first allotment list will be released on 04 February.

Nursery Admission 2022: The Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education has released the schedule for Delhi Nursery Admission 2022. The registration process for admission level classes for open seats in private unaided schools in Delhi will start from 15th December 2021. Nursery Admission Application (Nursery Admission 2022 Application) will be published on the official website of the school.



Parents can apply for their children’s Nursery Admission 2022 from 15 December 2021 to 07 January 2022. Details of the admission application filled under the school open space for nursery admission will be uploaded on 21st January 2022 and marks will be uploaded on 28th January 2022. The first list of selected candidates will be released on February 4, 2022.

Nursery Admission 2022 Schedule: Check out the important dates here

Nursery Admission Application Begins – 15 December 2021

Last date to apply – 07 January 2022

Date of issuance of details of applicants – 21 January 2022

Marks release – 28 January 2022

First list of students selected for admission – 04 February 2022

Publication of the second distribution list – 21 February 2022

Inquiry window is open for parents or guardians – 05 to 12 February 2022

Last date of admission process – 31st March 2022

Application fee and age limit

According to a circular issued by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education, parents will have to pay Rs 25 for the School Admission 2022 application. However, parents are required to purchase a school statement. Remember, the open space admission process will be for children up to 06 years only. Applications from children older than this age will not be accepted.

The DOE has given private schools time to set admission eligibility criteria and upload them to the DoE’s official website by December 14, 2021.