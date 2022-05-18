School budget results 2022-23
(NEWS10) — Voters throughout the Capital Area solid ballots Tuesday to both settle for or dismiss proposed faculty budgets for the 2022-23 faculty yr. Some voters additionally chosen faculty board members and made choices on proposed capital initiatives. School districts are listed under in alphabetical order. This listing will frequently be up to date.
Bethlehem Central School District
Budget: $102.7 million
PASS
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
Budget: $76.6 million
PASS
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
Budget: $44.9 million
PASS
East Greenbush Central School District
Budget: $104.8 million
PASS
Fonda-Fultonville Central School District
Budget: $31.9
PASS
Greenville Central School District
Budget: $33.6 million
PASS
Lansingburgh Central School District
Budget: $57.3 million
PASS
Mohonasen Central School District
Budget: $60.2 million
PASS
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville CSD
Budget: $21.9
PASS
Rensselaer Metropolis School District (unofficial)
PASS
Schalmont CSD
PASS
Schuylerville Central School District
Budget: $38.6 million
PASS
Schodack Central School District
Budget: $26.8 million
PASS
Schoharie Central School District
Budget: $25.9 million
PASS
Scotia-Glenville Central School District
Budget: $60.3 million
PASS
Sharon Springs Central School District
Budget: $10.2 million
PASS
South Colonie Central School District
Budget: $113 million
PASS
South Glens Falls Central School District
Budget: $64.9 million
PASS
Troy Metropolis School District
Budget: $126.9
PASS
#School #budget #results
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.