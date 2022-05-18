School budget results 2022-23





(NEWS10) — Voters throughout the Capital Area solid ballots Tuesday to both settle for or dismiss proposed faculty budgets for the 2022-23 faculty yr. Some voters additionally chosen faculty board members and made choices on proposed capital initiatives. School districts are listed under in alphabetical order. This listing will frequently be up to date.

Bethlehem Central School District

Budget: $102.7 million

PASS

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District

Budget: $76.6 million

PASS

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District

Budget: $44.9 million

PASS

East Greenbush Central School District

Budget: $104.8 million

PASS

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District

Budget: $31.9

PASS

Greenville Central School District

Budget: $33.6 million

PASS

Lansingburgh Central School District

Budget: $57.3 million

PASS

Mohonasen Central School District

Budget: $60.2 million

PASS

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville CSD

Budget: $21.9

PASS

Rensselaer Metropolis School District (unofficial)

PASS

Schalmont CSD

PASS

Schuylerville Central School District

Budget: $38.6 million

PASS

Schodack Central School District

Budget: $26.8 million

PASS

Schoharie Central School District

Budget: $25.9 million

PASS

Scotia-Glenville Central School District

Budget: $60.3 million

PASS

Sharon Springs Central School District

Budget: $10.2 million

PASS

South Colonie Central School District

Budget: $113 million

PASS

South Glens Falls Central School District

Budget: $64.9 million

PASS

Troy Metropolis School District

Budget: $126.9

PASS