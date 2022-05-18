World

School budget results 2022-23

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
School budget results 2022-23
Written by admin
School budget results 2022-23

School budget results 2022-23

CLASSROOM GETTY PREMIUM

(NEWS10) — Voters throughout the Capital Area solid ballots Tuesday to both settle for or dismiss proposed faculty budgets for the 2022-23 faculty yr. Some voters additionally chosen faculty board members and made choices on proposed capital initiatives. School districts are listed under in alphabetical order. This listing will frequently be up to date.

Bethlehem Central School District
Budget: $102.7 million
PASS

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
Budget: $76.6 million
PASS

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
Budget: $44.9 million
PASS

East Greenbush Central School District
Budget: $104.8 million
PASS

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District
Budget: $31.9
PASS

Greenville Central School District
Budget: $33.6 million
PASS

Lansingburgh Central School District
Budget: $57.3 million
PASS

Mohonasen Central School District
Budget: $60.2 million
PASS

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville CSD
Budget: $21.9
PASS

Rensselaer Metropolis School District (unofficial)
PASS

Schalmont CSD
PASS

Schuylerville Central School District
Budget: $38.6 million
PASS

Schodack Central School District
Budget: $26.8 million
PASS

Schoharie Central School District
Budget: $25.9 million
PASS

Scotia-Glenville Central School District
Budget: $60.3 million
PASS

Sharon Springs Central School District
Budget: $10.2 million
PASS

South Colonie Central School District
Budget: $113 million
PASS

South Glens Falls Central School District
Budget: $64.9 million
PASS

Troy Metropolis School District
Budget: $126.9
PASS

#School #budget #results

READ Also  Should men pay on the first date? | Under the Covers with Danica Daniel (Video)

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment