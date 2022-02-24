School Bus Accident Today Sends 3 to Hospital in Clinton Township – Gadget Clock





A school bus carrying more than a dozen kids was involved in a wild crash on Wednesday, veering off the side of the road and into a boulder, then smashing into a historic building and flipping over onto its side, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the early-morning crash on Haytown Road near Evergreen Court in Clinton Township, but two of the 17 kids aboard were taken to a medical center for evaluation.

The driver, a 55-year-old from Glen Gardner, was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the accident, which happened while the bus was on its regular morning school route, remains under investigation.

Police say motor vehicle charges may be forthcoming.