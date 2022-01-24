School Closed: School Closed News: All schools in Uttarakhand closed till 31st January due to Kovid-19, see Important Notice – Schools in Uttarakhand closed till 31st January, here at Uttarakhand Kovid-19 Guidelines

Following Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand has also extended the school closure period till January 31, 2022. The Uttarakhand government has decided to close all government and private schools up to 12th standard due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID 19) epidemic. Earlier, schools were closed till January 22. Apart from all schools, Anganwadi centers have also been declared closed. The number of new cases of corona virus in the state is steadily increasing. The number of active patients here has gone beyond 28,000.

Against the backdrop of increasing cases of Kovid-19, the government has closed all schools, Anganwadi centers up to Class XII till January 22, as well as curfew from 10 pm to 6 am, market hours, restrictions on public gatherings and other notices. Details. Which has now been extended.

School closed but learning will not stop

In a tweet, ANI informed about the extension of Kovid-19 restrictions in Uttarakhand. The tweet said, “In a letter dated January 22, the Uttarakhand government has extended the curfew in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centers and educational institutions up to class 12 are closed, online classes are open.

Uttarakhand Kovid-19 Guidelines

Night curfew is in force in Uttarakhand from 10 pm to 6 am due to Kovid-19. The market can only be open from 6 am to 10 pm. Further, all gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, salons and other public gathering places will have only 50% crowds following the Covid-19 precautions. Only 50% of the people can attend the sports stadium. No political meetings and gatherings are allowed in the state till January 31.

In Uttarakhand, the number of Kovid-19 victims has gone beyond 28,000

At present, the weekly positivity rate in Uttarakhand is 16.87% and the number of Kovid-19 cases is increasing. Every precaution is being taken to prevent infection in the state during the election period. Cases of corona virus infection are on the rise in Uttarakhand. This number has reached close to four lakhs. However, 352076 of them have completely recovered. There are currently 28907 active patients, while 7475 have died so far. Besides, 8216 infected patients have gone out of the state.