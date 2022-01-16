School Closing News: UP School Closed: All schools and colleges in UP closed till 23rd January, see latest update here – All schools, colleges will be closed till 23rd January, check for latest updates

School Closing Information: UP School Closed: All schools and colleges in UP closed till 23rd January, see latest update here – All schools, colleges will be closed till 23rd January, check for latest updates

Now all schools and colleges in the state will be closed till January 23.

This choice has been made because of the rising variety of sufferers contaminated with Covid-19.

UP schools closed: UP schools will now not open. Within the rising Kovid-19 circumstances in Uttar Pradesh, the state authorities has determined to shut all schools and colleges till January 23, 2022. For the security of all college students, the state authorities has prolonged the closure of instructional establishments for one other week. On Saturday, 15,795 new circumstances of Kovid-19 had been reported in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the entire variety of infections in the state to 95,148.



Lucknow College has postponed all semester examinations from January 15 to 31. The college has requested first-yr undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) college students to go away the hostel and return dwelling for their very own security after practically 50 Kovid-19 optimistic circumstances got here to gentle. New examination dates will be introduced quickly at www.lkouniv.ac.in.

Nationwide PG School Lucknow (NGPC) has postponed the examinations from January 17 to 31, 2022. Examination will be held as per schedule from 1st February. The postponed exams will be held from February 5. Candidates are suggested to keep watch over the faculty web site npgc.in for additional updates.

Along with UP, many states have closed schools till the top of January, amid a rise in Kovid-19 circumstances in India. Whereas tenth and twelfth graders are allowed to attend offline courses in view of the upcoming board examination 2022, state governments have now instructed schools to renew on-line courses. The Covid-19 vaccination marketing campaign for 15 to 18 yr olds, which began on January 3, will proceed.