School closures: Schools closed in West Bengal over rising Corona threat – Schools and colleges closed in West Bengal over rising Kovid 19 cases

The West Bengal government has re-imposed curfew restrictions with orders to close all educational institutions and limit staff presence in offices to 50 per cent from Monday due to a sharp rise in infection cases. Also flights to Mumbai and New Delhi will run twice a week (Monday and Friday). Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced at a press conference on Sunday that only essential services would be allowed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am till January 15.



The state government has started imposing restrictions in West Bengal as the number of cases of corona virus has increased 12-fold in the last seven days. According to the state health department, 6,153 new cases of infection were reported in West Bengal on Sunday. The Chief Secretary said, “Educational activities in all schools, colleges and universities will be closed from tomorrow (January 3). Only administrative work with 50 per cent capacity will be allowed.

Dwivedi said local trains would be allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm, while all shopping malls and markets would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm, but half of their capacity. He said long-distance trains would run at their normal times. Metro trains in Kolkata will also run at 50 per cent capacity as per their normal schedule.

He said all tourist spots, including the zoo, would be closed and that swimming pools, parlors, spas, wellness centers and gyms would also be closed. Cinemas and cinemas are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Meetings and conferences are allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time, or 50 percent of the hall capacity, whichever is less.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate until 10pm with 50 per cent capacity, while home delivery of food and other essentials will be permitted during normal working hours. The chief secretary said no more than 50 people would be allowed at the wedding and only 20 at the time of the funeral.

The state government asked the management of industries, factories, mills, tea gardens and other commercial establishments to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines.