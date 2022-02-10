Education

school college reopen news: School, College Reopen News: Rajya Sabha demands early start of school, college, see updates

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
school college reopen news: School, College Reopen News: Rajya Sabha demands early start of school, college, see updates
Written by admin
school college reopen news: School, College Reopen News: Rajya Sabha demands early start of school, college, see updates

school college reopen news: School, College Reopen News: Rajya Sabha demands early start of school, college, see updates

Reopen schools, colleges Breaking News: The issue of schools being closed due to the outbreak of Corona virus also came up in the Rajya Sabha. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Professor Manoj Jha on Thursday (February 10, 2022) raised the issue of online education at the expense of students, especially the poor and disadvantaged, and urged the central government to all universities, colleges and colleges. Schools, colleges and universities were shut down in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic, with the government promoting online medium of study. As the number of infection cases has decreased, many states are slowly starting to open schools and colleges.

Online learning has widened the gap between education and equality: Professor Manoj Jha
Presenting the issue in the Rajya Sabha in zero hours, Jha said, “In all the colleges and universities in the country where online studies are being conducted, they should study offline as soon as possible.” This also applies to schools. All universities, colleges, schools should be opened immediately. Online education has widened the gap between education and equality, he added.

Students close the video
Sharing one of his experiences, Jha said that he teaches students and he feels that many students turn off videos during this time. “So there’s no communication,” he said. This is the biggest obstacle in the way of education.

Primary schools will start from February 14 in many states
Many states have reopened schools and colleges due to a drop in cases of the corona virus. This includes many states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Meghalaya, Rajasthan. At present senior students i.e. students of class 9th to 12th are invited to the school. At the same time, elementary students will also be called for offline classes from February 14 in many states. However, the necessary guidelines have been issued for this, such as social distance, face mask or face shield, personal hand sanitizer and parental consent.

READ Also  Delhi Nursery Admission: Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Deadline for Delhi Nursery Admission has been extended due to Kovid-19, Deputy Chief Minister informed.

In Meghalaya, schools for classes I to V will start from February 14
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that schools for Class I to V students will resume from February 14 and those who have been vaccinated with both the vaccines will not have to test Kovid-19 once they enter the state. Sangma chaired a high-level meeting late Wednesday night to review the Kovid-19 situation. The night curfew, which is in force from 10 pm to 5 am, will be lifted from Friday, he said.

#school #college #reopen #news #School #College #Reopen #News #Rajya #Sabha #demands #early #start #school #college #updates

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  SBI PO Main Exam Preparation Tips: SBI PO 2021 Main Exam: Learn PO Main Exam Patterns, Courses and Preparation Tips - SBI PO Main Exam Sample Course and Exam Preparation Tips

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment