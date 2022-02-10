school college reopen news: School, College Reopen News: Rajya Sabha demands early start of school, college, see updates

The issue of schools being closed due to the outbreak of Corona virus also came up in the Rajya Sabha. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Professor Manoj Jha on Thursday (February 10, 2022) raised the issue of online education at the expense of students, especially the poor and disadvantaged, and urged the central government to all universities, colleges and colleges. Schools, colleges and universities were shut down in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic, with the government promoting online medium of study. As the number of infection cases has decreased, many states are slowly starting to open schools and colleges.

Online learning has widened the gap between education and equality: Professor Manoj Jha

Presenting the issue in the Rajya Sabha in zero hours, Jha said, “In all the colleges and universities in the country where online studies are being conducted, they should study offline as soon as possible.” This also applies to schools. All universities, colleges, schools should be opened immediately. Online education has widened the gap between education and equality, he added.

Students close the video

Sharing one of his experiences, Jha said that he teaches students and he feels that many students turn off videos during this time. “So there’s no communication,” he said. This is the biggest obstacle in the way of education.

Primary schools will start from February 14 in many states

Many states have reopened schools and colleges due to a drop in cases of the corona virus. This includes many states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Meghalaya, Rajasthan. At present senior students i.e. students of class 9th to 12th are invited to the school. At the same time, elementary students will also be called for offline classes from February 14 in many states. However, the necessary guidelines have been issued for this, such as social distance, face mask or face shield, personal hand sanitizer and parental consent.

In Meghalaya, schools for classes I to V will start from February 14

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that schools for Class I to V students will resume from February 14 and those who have been vaccinated with both the vaccines will not have to test Kovid-19 once they enter the state. Sangma chaired a high-level meeting late Wednesday night to review the Kovid-19 situation. The night curfew, which is in force from 10 pm to 5 am, will be lifted from Friday, he said.