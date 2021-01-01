School College Reopened: Bihar School College Reopened: All Schools and Colleges Reopened in Bihar Unlock-6, See Guidelines-Bihar School College Reopened in Unlock 6, New Kovid Guidelines Here

Highlights Guidelines issued for Bihar Unlock-6.

All schools and colleges will start from 26th August.

Due to the possibility of a third wave, take the necessary precautions.

Bihar Unlock 6 Guidelines: Restrictions imposed by Corona virus (Covid 1) in Bihar are now almost over. The state government has announced to open everything in Unlock-6 (Bihar Unlock 6) in phases. In this unlock, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state will be opened at full capacity. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has shared the new guidelines through his Twitter account.



The possibility of a third wave – be alert, be safe

After the meeting of the Disaster Management Group on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared the guidelines of Unlock-6. While sharing the new guidelines, he appealed to the people to still be cautious to avoid Kovid-1. The Chief Minister tweeted, “But given the possibility of a third wave, we all Biharis need to be careful with Kovid friendly behavior.” The Unlock-6 guidelines have been in effect since Thursday, August 26, and will remain in effect until September 25.

All schools and colleges opened in Bihar

All the schools and colleges in the state are being reopened after a long time. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that in Unlock-6, all the universities, colleges, technical institutes and schools from class 1 to 12 in the state will be opened. In addition, the coaching center is also allowed to open normally.

What were the guidelines for Unlock-5?

Earlier, according to the Unlock 5 guidelines, colleges, technical institutes and schools (for grades 9 and 10) were open from August 7, while offline classes for grades 1-8 started from August 16. Also opened cinema halls and malls with 50% capacity from 7th August. While the halls will be open daily until 7pm, the malls will be open on different days.

Also read: DU: Approval of NEP 2020 from session 2022-23, these changes will take place, DUTA opposes

What is unlocked in Unlock-6?

All shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places will be open normally.

Permission of the district administration is required to organize political, social, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events and gatherings. Strict adherence to Covid-19 related criteria.

All universities, colleges, technical institutes, coaching institutes, schools (classes 1 to 12) will start offline classes as usual. Universities, colleges, schools, etc. are allowed to take the exam.

Cinema halls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% customer capacity

Also read: JEECUP 2021 Admission: Download JEECUP Admission from here, this is the direct link