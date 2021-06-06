School District Agrees to Pay $3 Million After a Bullied Boy, 8, Killed Himself



Gabriel, who tried to keep away from preventing and talked eagerly about studying, was not referred to as a “cool child,” in accordance to a instructor, the criticism mentioned.

At first, he excelled academically at Carson, which begins at pre-Okay and goes to the sixth grade.

Within the first and second grade, Gabriel got here house from college with accidents, together with two free enamel. School officers advised the boy’s mom, Cornelia Reynolds, that he had an accident on the playground.

However within the third grade, Gabriel’s grades started to drop and the accidents obtained worse. Ms. Reynolds, a nurse, started to suspect that her son was being bullied.

He would come house with a scraped knee, a bruised elbow or wrist, or a twisted ankle. School officers hardly ever advised Ms. Reynolds or Gabriel’s father, Benyam Taye, about any bodily confrontations.

On Jan. 17, 2017, the varsity nurse referred to as Ms. Reynolds and advised her that Gabriel had been punched within the face by two college students. Throughout a assembly with the opposite youngsters’s dad and mom, the varsity’s assistant principal advised Ms. Reynolds that the boys had been partaking in solely “horseplay” and that the accidents had been the results of an accident.

The college has 31 cameras across the constructing however officers refused to present Ms. Reynolds footage of what occurred, in accordance to the lawsuit.

Per week later, Gabriel went into the restroom. Video footage reveals him approaching a boy, who seems to prolong his hand. Gabriel is seen reaching out to shake it, however the boy roughly pulls him ahead, yanking him to the ground and knocking him out.