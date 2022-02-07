World

School district honors Kyle Mullen, Navy SEAL candidate who died after ‘Hell Week’ training

12 seconds ago
The high school Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen attended released a statement the day after the Navy confirmed he died after completing “Hell Week” training in California.

“We are all heartbroken to hear of Kyle’s passing. He was an outstanding young man whose dedication to serving our country was commendable. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Kyle’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Superintendent Dr. Charles Sampson told Gadget Clock in a statement.

Manalapan High School in New Jersey had a moment of silence Monday, and counseling services are available to students and staff in need. Mullen will be honored at the upcoming football banquet, a spokeswoman said. The school is also looking into having the football team wear Mullen’s number on their helmets next season and retiring his number.

NAVY IDENTIFIES SEAL CANDIDATE WHO DIED AFTER ‘HELL WEEK’ TRAINING

FILE – US Navy SEAL candidates, participate in “surf immersion” during Basic Underwater Demolition / SEAL (BUD / S) training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif., On May 4, 2020. A Navy SEAL candidate who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year. The US Navy said Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday, Feb. 4, after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness. (MC1 Anthony Walker / US Navy via AP, File)

Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness, the Navy said.

The other sailor, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in stable condition, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.

The cause of death is unknown and under investigation. Both men fell ill just hours after they successfully completed the test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for the elite Basic Underwater Demolition / SEAL (BUD / S) class.

NAVY SEAL CANDIDATE DEAD AFTER COMPLETING ‘HELL WEEK’ TRAINING IN CALIFORNIA

CORONADO, CA - AUGUST 13: A group of Navy Seal trainees in August of 2010 during Hell Week at a beach in Coronado, California. Hell Week at this beach in San Diego is exactly what it sounds like for third-week Navy Seal trainees who are subjected to nearly unimaginable physical and mental trials. Only the strongest survive the nonstop physical exercise of jogging for miles in deep sand, carrying heavy rubber boats back and forth through the surf, crawling through mud under simulated machine gun fire, myriads of pushups on demand. (Photo by Charles Ommanney / Getty Images)

CORONADO, CA – AUGUST 13: A group of Navy Seal trainees in August of 2010 during Hell Week at a beach in Coronado, California. Hell Week at this beach in San Diego is exactly what it sounds like for third-week Navy Seal trainees who are subjected to nearly unimaginable physical and mental trials. Only the strongest survive the nonstop physical exercise of jogging for miles in deep sand, carrying heavy rubber boats back and forth through the surf, crawling through mud under simulated machine gun fire, myriads of pushups on demand. (Photo by Charles Ommanney / Getty Images)
(Charles Ommanney / Getty Images)

The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week.

Mullen joined the Navy in March 2021, according to his Navy biography. He reported to SEAL training in Coronado in July, the Union-Tribune said.

US Navy SEAL candidates use teamwork to perform physical training exercises with a 600 pound log.

US Navy SEAL candidates use teamwork to perform physical training exercises with a 600 pound log.
(Department of Defense)

Mullen was a former football star at Manalapan High School who later played at Yale and Monmouth University, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The Associated Press and Gadget Clock’ Jessica Chasmar, Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

