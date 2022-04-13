School fees hike: UP govt allows private schools to raise fees by 10 per cent, agitation continues in Delhi too – Govt allows private schools to hike fees by 10 per cent, parents protest

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed private schools to increase fees by up to 10 per cent in the 2022-23 session. The basis of this increase will be the Corona period. Schools will be able to increase fees for the 2019-20 session. However, if there is any objection regarding the fee, the government has given the option to lodge a complaint with the District Fee Regulatory Committee. The state government’s order has been opposed by parents’ associations and parents. At the same time, we will take a decision after talking to the school association and parents, says the school principal. At the same time, some schools have started informing parents about the government’s decision.Despite the state government’s order to increase fees by 10 per cent, there is confusion in schools. Most schools do not decide whether to increase fees or not. According to Pallavi Upadhyay, principal of DPS Rajnagar Extension, the school has decided not to increase fees at present. KDB Public School Deputy Principal Namrata Dubey, Shri Thakurdwara Balika Vidyalaya Principal Poonam Sharma, Indirapuram Public School Administrative Officer Priya Verma, DPS HRIT Administrative Officer Atul Bhushan also said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the fees. . On the other hand, SSK Public School President Gulshan Bhambri says that a meeting of the school management committee will be convened to decide whether to increase the fees or not, if any. By how much

Sources here said that the school manager has a plan that most of the schools have gone offline from online some time ago, so the fees should not be increased at present. Fees should be increased in July after school starts after summer vacation. At the same time, some schools have already increased transport charges before the government’s decision. The uniforms and textbooks that are being distributed in most of the schools are also higher than the previous session.

The parents said

Parents have not yet recovered from the Corona crisis. Many parents do not have jobs and many do not do business. The government should have given relief to the parents in such a situation, but it has decided to increase the fees as soon as the elections are approaching. – Seema Tyagi, President Ghaziabad Parents Association

While the state government cares about schools, parents do not. That is why the first step they took after the election was to increase the fees. This decision of the government has increased the difficulty of parents. This will make their home budget worse. Damayanti Tiwari, Parent

Parents should also consider before deciding on a fee increase. There should have been a discussion with them but it did not happen. From this it is clear that no one cares about the parents. – Mahipal Singh Rawat, Parent

Delhi Private Schools Fees Hike: Fee hike in private schools in Delhi, protests continue

Parents are protesting outside several private schools in Delhi against rising fees. Presenting the issue, the Delhi Parents Association also staged a protest outside DPS Mathura Road on Tuesday. According to the association, many parents are complaining about this. Although some schools have stopped the results of many children in the new session, no action has been taken by the Directorate of Education. At the same time, action will be taken on any complaints received, said an official of the Directorate of Education. The school’s fee structure will be examined first.

Over the last few days, parents have been complaining about increase in fees from 20% to 40% in many schools including Balbharati School, DPS Mathura Road, Vatvriksha, St. Thomas School. A number of complaints have been lodged not only with the Directorate of Education but also with the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights on behalf of several parent organizations. Several notices have been sent to the school from both sides. The Directorate of Education says it has not been allowed to increase fees in the new session. DDEs of all the districts are investigating the complaints received by them. Parents of DPS Rohini students will also protest in front of the school today. Parents say that the school has arbitrarily increased the fees by 28% without seeking permission from the government.

Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, says, “We have shown with evidence how schools are violating the rules and regulations and charging fees illegally.” Some schools are also charging fees in non-essential heads and despite many complaints from parents, the education department and the education minister are silent.