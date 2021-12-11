School Fees: Private School Fees Will Not Rise Arbitrarily Now, Haryana Govt Takes Big Decision At Parents’ Demand – Haryana School Fees News Update

Highlights Haryana government’s new rules regarding school fee hike.

There will be no more arbitrary increase in private school fees.

The state government has fixed the formula of CPI.

Haryana School Fee News: The Haryana government has taken a big decision to increase the fees of private schools arbitrarily. The state government has linked the increase in fees in private schools to the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) by revising the state’s education policy. According to the new rules, the state government has cracked down on private schools which increase student fees every year for one reason or another. According to the new rules, private schools in the state will be able to increase fees only on the basis of CPI in the current academic session.



If the CPI is 4 per cent in the current academic session, schools can only increase fees by up to 9 per cent. The government has demanded that the government intervene in the case of unreasonable increase in school fees.

Here’s how to increase school fees

The notice issued by the government also includes a specific example to clearly understand the increase in school fees in Haryana. According to the example mentioned in the notice, ‘If the CPI was 4% at that time, the previous year’s charges could not exceed 9% (4% + 5%).’ For example, if the annual fee of a private school student is Rs. 1 lakh, it can be increased by only 9% or Rs.

Consolation to these private schools

The state government has given relief to private schools which charge 12,000 or less per annum for class 5th and whose maximum fee for class 6th to 12th is 15,000 or less.

We tell you, the CPI formula for school fee hike will be applicable from next academic session. Officials said schools that do not follow the fee formula could face a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh and their licenses could be revoked. The Fee and Fund Regulation Committee (FFRC) received complaints from parents about the fee hike, which necessitated an improvement in the fee structure.