School Is Back in Session in Atlanta. Teachers and Families Are Wary.



Ann Lee, co-founder and chief executive of the organization, said her organization had received all kinds of questions, suggesting that many people were not necessarily against vaccination but did not have all the answers they wanted.

“It’s not just anti-vax or pro-vax,” she said. “It’s a group of people who don’t have access to information or accurate information. We are bombarded with so many opinions and ideas, and people don’t know who to trust.

Yet some who have long resisted vaccines – the Food and Drug Administration has cleared three for emergency use – are now arriving. Aurelia Henderson, a substitute teacher in Atlanta, had no plans to get the vaccine, but when she saw Ms Lee’s organization in the park, she thought it was a sign from God.

“I have four beautiful grandchildren and I could in good conscience no longer be vaccinated,” she said.

For months, Ms. Henderson, 57, was nervous.

She worried about the conflicting reports she had heard about breakthrough infections and the lack of federal approval. A longtime Democrat, she said when President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had their chance, she considered getting one as well, but was still not convinced. When former President Donald J. Trump urged his supporters to get vaccinated in the spring, she totally opposed it.

But this week, she got just nervous enough about the virus and going back to school to change her mind.

“I was scared, terrified to go back, and I know I have the lives of other people’s children on my hands and I take it seriously,” she said. “With this new strain, things are going to be worse and the vaccine is helping.”