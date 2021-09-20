School Latest News: Government Girls Inter College Classroom Roof Collapse, School Closed Due To Sunday – Big Accident Government Girls Inter College Room Roof Collapse

The condition of the government school building in Lucknow, the capital of UP, is very bad. This gives an idea of ​​the situation in other districts. A fresh case has come to light at Government Women’s Inter College, Narhi. Where the roof of the school collapsed due to dilapidated condition. Luckily there were no students in the class since it was Sunday. When the school opened on Monday, the roof was reported to have collapsed.The Government Girls Inter College at Narhi is very old. As a result, most of the school rooms are in dilapidated condition. About 140 children enrolled in the school study under the roofs of dilapidated rooms. Regarding the poor condition of the school, the school administration says that there have been several correspondences in this regard, but the matter has not been taken seriously.

The big event was postponed because it was Sunday.

The headmaster of the school, Rupam Singh, said that in the two rooms where the roof had collapsed, classes 6 and 7 were being held. Luckily being a Sunday the big event was averted. The headmaster has stated the condition of the school in a letter to the district school inspector. Correspondence was also sent in 2018 regarding the dilapidated condition of the school building.