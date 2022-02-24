School mask mandates end in New Hamphire as other states look at removing vaccination rules



Although more mask mandates have been lifted across the country this week, some have also worked to reverse evidence of the need for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In New Hampshire, schools will no longer be allowed to make masks compulsory.

“I don’t think it should be seen as a drastic change or a measure, it’s just another step forward that we’re going to return to normal,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We know that masking can be a very powerful tool in times of growing infection, but there are obvious flaws, especially for school children and people with disabilities.”

As the Covid-19 case, hospital admissions are declining, Maryland and other states are considering a review of the restrictions.

Schools will be given some time to change their policies; Those who try to maintain the mandate will disobey state law.

The change reflects new cases and the recent decline in hospital admissions. State epidemiologist Dr Benjamin Chan said authorities were “advising people to wear face masks based on personal preference and personal preference.”

Los Angeles County says it will begin allowing people to remove masks indoors once they are vaccinated.

The public health order in LA will be relaxed from Friday, allowing those who show proof of vaccination to remove the mask inside restaurants, bars and other businesses.

Workers can also take off their masks when vaccinated.

Customers who have not been vaccinated must continue wearing masks indoors unless they are actively eating or drinking, and all customers must still prove that they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative COVID-19.

Last week, California became the first state to officially transmit the coronavirus in an “endemic” manner.

If the number of Kovid-19 improves, La County will relax the rules of the mask: report

Cases and hospital admissions are also declining in Missouri, and top elected officials said Wednesday that St. Louis County will end its mandate next week.

“With the order of masks, continued efforts to vaccinate more people and the virus weakening, we are in a much better place today – a place where we are cautiously optimistic, a place where we can move from the need for a mask to a mask,” the county said. Executive Sam Page said at a news conference.

The city of St. Louis will still need masks in public, and Kansas City’s mask mandate expired last Thursday.

In Georgia, senators are moving bills that would allow public school parents to opt out of their children’s school mask mandate and bar many state and local agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Both bills expire on June 30, 2023.

In Chicago, Mayor Laurie Lightfoot announced Wednesday that an arbitrator has upheld orders for the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccine for police officers.

The police fraternity order strongly fought against the rules of the city, leading to lawsuits. The arbitrator’s ruling said officers must receive the first dose of the shot by March 13 and the second dose a month later.

In New York City, Bloomberg reports that Mayor Eric Adams has said he wants the city to move toward phasing out the need for vaccinations for patrons of restaurants, bars and other indoor spaces.

The mayor promised that he would continue to “follow science” but did not want to act prematurely.

Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. have met the same requirements as the latest epidemic wave.

The United States has seen 84,793 new COVID-19 cases and 2,25 new deaths in the past day, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.