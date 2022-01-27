School reopening news: School reopening update: Weekend curfew ended but schools in Delhi will not reopen yet, see update here
Highlights
- Schools in Delhi may resume soon.
- Decision left on DDMA.
- Other restrictions may be reduced.
The Delhi government had recommended reopening of schools, but the schools are currently closed. Earlier on January 26, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said that schools should be reopened to prevent further damage to the socio-emotional health of students. At the DDMA meeting we will suggest resumption of school. “In Kovid’s time, the safety of children was our priority,” he said. But now various researches have found that it is not so harmful for children, so it is necessary to start school again, because now is the time for exams and related preparation.
Ready to resume school Spinach – Manish Sisodia
The parents of the students are also in favor of reopening the school, said Manish Sisodia. He said in a tweet that a delegation of more than 1,600 parents had signed a statement in favor of reopening the school.
Do you know when schools can open?
It is believed that the DDMA may decide to reopen the school at their next meeting. Initially students of class 9th to 12th can be called for offline classes. After this the junior class students can be called to the school in stages. Until then, however, online classes will continue.
Covid-19 cases in Delhi
At the same time, according to the Covid-19 cases in Delhi released by the health department, 7,498 new cases of Covid-19, 29 patients died, the infection rate in Delhi was 10.59 per cent.
Delhi Kovid Restrictions: Arvind Kejriwal hints that corona restrictions in Delhi may end soon
