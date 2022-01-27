School reopening news: School reopening update: Weekend curfew ended but schools in Delhi will not reopen yet, see update here

Delhi school reopening news: The state government is all set to start schools in Delhi in view of the declining corona virus infection. But no decision was taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday (January 27, 2022). Students and parents will have to wait a little longer for this. The DDMO may take necessary decisions regarding resumption of schools at the next meeting. Other restrictions were relaxed when the DDMA meeting today lifted the weekend curfew. Cinema halls, gyms, amusement parks etc. will be started at 50% capacity. About 200 people are allowed to attend the wedding.



The Delhi government had recommended reopening of schools, but the schools are currently closed. Earlier on January 26, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said that schools should be reopened to prevent further damage to the socio-emotional health of students. At the DDMA meeting we will suggest resumption of school. “In Kovid’s time, the safety of children was our priority,” he said. But now various researches have found that it is not so harmful for children, so it is necessary to start school again, because now is the time for exams and related preparation.

Ready to resume school – Manish Sisodia

The parents of the students are also in favor of reopening the school, said Manish Sisodia. He said in a tweet that a delegation of more than 1,600 parents had signed a statement in favor of reopening the school.

Do you know when schools can open?

It is believed that the DDMA may decide to reopen the school at their next meeting. Initially students of class 9th to 12th can be called for offline classes. After this the junior class students can be called to the school in stages. Until then, however, online classes will continue.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi

At the same time, according to the Covid-19 cases in Delhi released by the health department, 7,498 new cases of Covid-19, 29 patients died, the infection rate in Delhi was 10.59 per cent.