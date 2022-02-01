School reopening: School, college reopening: Schools and colleges will reopen here from February 3, find out the details – School colleges will reopen from February 3 in West Bengal

The state government has approved resumption of offline classes for students in class VIII to XII from February 3, in view of the improving situation in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday told reporters that all colleges, universities and polytechnics in the state would also start functioning from February 3.“We will decide later on whether to start primary school,” Mamata said. She claimed that the condition of Kovid epidemic in West Bengal has improved a lot and some concessions are being given on that basis.

The West Bengal government has also announced relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The statewide curfew will now be in force from 10 pm to 5 am and from 11 pm to 5 am. Restaurants, bars and cinema halls will run at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist attractions will be reopened along with the Kovid security protocol, the Bengal chief minister said.

The state government has also said that flights from Mumbai to Kolkata and Delhi to Kolkata will start daily. UK-Kolkata flights will resume normal operations subject to RT-PCR test reports taken by passengers.

