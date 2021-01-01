School resumes: Delhi school reopening Update: Delhi schools ready to open! Students can enter this sequence – Delhi School reopens Latest Update, Delhi Government will take a decision today

Highlights Decided to resume school soon.

DDMA and expert committee meeting today.

Schools from 9th to 12th can be opened in the first order.

Delhi School Reopening Latest Update: The wait for school to resume may end soon. After announcing the date of reopening of schools and reopening of schools and colleges in several states including UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, the news of reopening of Delhi schools will be announced. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and expert committees can decide on the opening of schools in the state today.



Decline in Delhi covid cases

In fact, schools in Delhi have been closed since the March 2020 outbreak of Kovid-19. Now, with cases declining in the capital, the Delhi government is planning to reopen the school. An important decision in this regard is expected today, August 27, 2021. According to data shared by the state health department, there were no deaths due to Covid-19 in Delhi on Thursday, while 45 new cases were reported with a positive turnout of 0.06 per cent.

Decided to resume school soon

According to media reports, in view of the Kovid-19 affected cases in the state, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will take a decision on reopening the school along with an expert committee. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may also attend the meeting.

Schools can be opened in this order

An expert committee set up by the DDMA has suggested that schools in Delhi should be opened in phases. The committee had suggested that, first of all, offline classes should be started for senior students. After this, schools should be reopened for small class students. Elementary students should be called to school after reviewing Kovid-19 infected cases.

Also read:Schools reopen: When will schools and colleges in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states reopen? Here is the update

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this

It is believed that currently, students in 9th to 12th can be called to school at 50% capacity from the first week of September. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not comment. “There have been mixed experiences from other states. We are still monitoring the situation. We do not want to take any risks with the children. We want the school to go to school as soon as possible. Open as soon as possible, whenever it is decided,” he said in a statement. We will tell you. The decision will be taken after considering the report given by the committee. “

Also read: UP BEd JEE Result 2021: UP BEd JEE Result can be checked in this way soon

