School resumes: School resumes: School-College resumes from today in these states including Delhi, UP, find out all the details

School resumes: School-College resumes from today in these states including Delhi, UP, find out all the details

With the number of corona virus patients declining across the country, several states recently announced the reopening of schools and colleges. Starting today, schools and colleges have been reopened in many states. In most of the states, 9th to 12th standard schools are being started. However, some states have ordered the resumption of schools for even smaller classes. Let’s find out in which states schools have resumed from today.

Delhi

Schools in the national capital have resumed from today for class 9th to 12th. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued the order on Friday. Decided to resume classes from nursery to 8th from 14th February. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that 60-70% of students (in class 9th and above) could be called to schools with adequate school infrastructure and parental permission, but online classes would continue.

Uttar Pradesh

Physical classes are being conducted in all degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh from today. Apart from this, schools from 9th to 12th standard have also been started. Covid SOPs such as social distance between physical classes, wearing face masks are mandatory in educational institutions.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has reopened Class I to IX schools from today. However, online education will continue as before.

Kerala

Physical classes have started from today in colleges and higher secondary classes in the state. At the same time, classes from 1st to 9th will be held from 14th February.