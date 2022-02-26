Education

School resumes: Schools are starting here from March 7 for students of class 1 to 12, find out the details

Following the reduction in Kovid cases in Jharkhand, the government has allowed schools, colleges and coaching institutes in all 24 districts of the state to conduct classes as usual from March 7. A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday reviewed the Kovid situation and took several other decisions, including starting a school.

According to a press release issued by the government, the meeting directed that classes from Class 1 to Class 12 should be conducted normally, online classes should be continued along with offline classes and attendance of students in schools should not be made compulsory. At the same time, the government has allowed all cinemas, parks, restaurants, shopping malls, swimming pools and stadiums to open at full capacity with immediate effect.

Minister in the Jharkhand government Banna Gupta said, “Disaster management meeting was held under the leadership of the Chief Minister. In which it has been decided to remove the ban from class-1 to class-9 in 7 districts. Schools for all classes will start from March 7.

He added, “Parks, tourist spots, swimming pools will be opened. The ban imposed after 8 pm has been lifted. Restaurant bar cinemas will be able to run at 100% capacity.

Now only offline classes will be held in Delhi
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to lift the night curfew from February 28 and reduce the penalty for not wearing a mask from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and to complete all schools from April 1. Cases of Kovid in the capital. She decided to open up. The decision was taken at a DDMA meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday. It was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, some experts and other officials.

