Education

School resumes: Schools for children will start in this state from 14th February, find out the details

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
School resumes: Schools for children will start in this state from 14th February, find out the details
Written by admin
School resumes: Schools for children will start in this state from 14th February, find out the details

School resumes: Schools for children will start in this state from 14th February, find out the details

News of reopening of schools: Considering the decline in Kovid-19 cases in Odisha, it has been decided to start kindergartens and play schools from February 14. After being closed for almost a month due to the third wave of epidemics, physical education resumed in all classes in the state from February 7. The government has decided to reopen private pre-schools (Play & KG) from February 14 for the academic session 2021-22, the Department of Information and Public Relations said on Tuesday. The department has said that the school management will have to ensure that the cowardly behavior is observed.

Here also schools will start from 14th February
Physical classes have started in colleges and higher secondary classes in Kerala. At the same time, classes 1 to 9 will start from 14th February. Special attention will be paid to the Kovid 19 protocol in schools. All students must wear a mask, and special care must be taken for social distance.

Schools from 1 to 9 will start here from tomorrow
In Haryana, schools from class I to IX will resume from Thursday. Students must adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines, including SOP, when attending physical classes. The Covid-19 SOP requires mandatory thermal screening, optional seating arrangements, students wearing face masks and hand sanitizers.

Read also: Delhi University: Good news for DU students, the university will start from this date

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar tweeted, “Schools for grades 1 to 9 will be started in #Haryana from February 10. Kovid-19 proper behavior will be strictly observed in the classroom. Parents who want to send their children to school can send them online. Classes will continue.

READ Also  Excellent results: NEET PG results 2021: NEET PG results announced on nbe.edu.in, how to check soon, how to do counseling - Excellent pg results 2021 announced on nbe.edu.in, direct link of marks and cut off here

#School #resumes #Schools #children #start #state #14th #February #find #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Extended last date to upload class 10th and 12th marks for schools

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment