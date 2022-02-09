School resumes: Schools for children will start in this state from 14th February, find out the details
Here also schools will start from 14th February
Physical classes have started in colleges and higher secondary classes in Kerala. At the same time, classes 1 to 9 will start from 14th February. Special attention will be paid to the Kovid 19 protocol in schools. All students must wear a mask, and special care must be taken for social distance.
Schools from 1 to 9 will start here from tomorrow
In Haryana, schools from class I to IX will resume from Thursday. Students must adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines, including SOP, when attending physical classes. The Covid-19 SOP requires mandatory thermal screening, optional seating arrangements, students wearing face masks and hand sanitizers.
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar tweeted, “Schools for grades 1 to 9 will be started in #Haryana from February 10. Kovid-19 proper behavior will be strictly observed in the classroom. Parents who want to send their children to school can send them online. Classes will continue.
