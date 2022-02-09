School resumes: Schools will start in this state from tomorrow, know these important guidelines

In Haryana, schools from class 1 to 9 will resume from Thursday (February 10). Students must adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines, including SOP, when attending physical classes. The Covid-19 SOP requires mandatory thermal screening, optional seating arrangements, students wearing face masks and hand sanitizers. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar tweeted, “Schools for grades 1 to 9 will be started in #Haryana from February 10. Kovid-19 proper behavior will be strictly observed in the classroom. Parents who want to send their children to school can send them online. Classes will continue.



From February 1, students of class 10th, 11th and 12th were allowed to attend physical classes in their schools. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had earlier said that children in the age group of 15-18 who have not been vaccinated against covid would not be admitted after reopening of schools. In Haryana, more than 15 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years are eligible for covid vaccine and vaccination for this age group has started from January 3.