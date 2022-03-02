Education

School resumes: Students’ faces light up as school resumes from today

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
School resumes: Students’ faces light up as school resumes from today
Written by admin
School resumes: Students’ faces light up as school resumes from today

School resumes: Students’ faces light up as school resumes from today

Schools resumed in Srinagar city and Kashmir from today. Children turned to schools today after a major shutdown for the past three years due to a lockdown imposed to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic and to maintain law and order after the repeal of Section 370. In the second week of February, authorities decided to reopen schools in Jammu and Kashmir as the number of Kovid cases had dropped significantly. Officials said the school buses full of students were diverted to the respective schools in the city and other parts of the valley.

Due to the increase in the number of vehicles during rush hour (due to the resumption of school), there were major traffic jams in many parts of the city, but no one ever complained. Outside the main school, students had to stand in line to check body temperature as part of the anti-covid standard operating procedure.

Generally, secondary and higher secondary students between the ages of 15 and 18 were seen carrying vaccination certificates for display at the entrance. The government has made full vaccination mandatory to allow students above 15 years of age to attend individual classes. Schools have taken a number of steps as part of anti-covid measures, including the division of classes into even-odd groups.

(With PTI input)

#School #resumes #Students #faces #light #school #resumes #today

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Scholarship Result 2021: Maha Scholarship Result 2021: Maharashtra Scholarship Exam Result Announced, These Students Benefited, Here is the Link - Maharashtra Scholarship 2021 Result Announced for Class 5th, 8th on mscepuppss.in, Direct Link

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment