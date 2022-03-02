School resumes: Students’ faces light up as school resumes from today

Schools resumed in Srinagar city and Kashmir from today. Children turned to schools today after a major shutdown for the past three years due to a lockdown imposed to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic and to maintain law and order after the repeal of Section 370. In the second week of February, authorities decided to reopen schools in Jammu and Kashmir as the number of Kovid cases had dropped significantly. Officials said the school buses full of students were diverted to the respective schools in the city and other parts of the valley.Due to the increase in the number of vehicles during rush hour (due to the resumption of school), there were major traffic jams in many parts of the city, but no one ever complained. Outside the main school, students had to stand in line to check body temperature as part of the anti-covid standard operating procedure.

Generally, secondary and higher secondary students between the ages of 15 and 18 were seen carrying vaccination certificates for display at the entrance. The government has made full vaccination mandatory to allow students above 15 years of age to attend individual classes. Schools have taken a number of steps as part of anti-covid measures, including the division of classes into even-odd groups.

(With PTI input)