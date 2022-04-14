World

School safety agent slashed at Soundview, Bronx school

2 days ago
by admin
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) — A school safety agent was slashed at a Bronx school Thursday morning.

The agent was attacked inside P.S. 69 Journey Prep School at 560 Thieriot Avenue in the Soundview section just before 8 a.m.

The agent was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, in his 20s, was taken into custody.

It is not yet known what led to the slashing.

