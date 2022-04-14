School safety agent slashed at Soundview, Bronx school
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) — A school safety agent was slashed at a Bronx school Thursday morning.
———-
The agent was attacked inside P.S. 69 Journey Prep School at 560 Thieriot Avenue in the Soundview section just before 8 a.m.
The agent was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect, in his 20s, was taken into custody.
It is not yet known what led to the slashing.
WATCH | Witness describes chaos on subway train amid New York shooting
———-
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#School #safety #agent #slashed #Soundview #Bronx #school
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.