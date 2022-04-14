School safety agent slashed in the Bronx



NEW YORK – A school safety officer was slashed Thursday morning in the Bronx.

It happened at around 7:40 a.m. at PS 69 on Theriot Avenue near Soundview Avenue.

A suspect has been placed in custody.

Mayor Eric Adams said “an intruder attempted to enter the school” and “attempted to assault a teacher.”

“A heroic act by a school safety agent prevented it from taking place, but she was slashed by the individual,” Adams said.