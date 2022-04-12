School systems are ‘usurping family responsibility,’ Betsy DeVos says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former education secretary Betsy Davos told Gadget Clock that the nationwide struggle between parents and school districts over issues such as race, gender identity and sexual orientation proves that “the system has come a long way in taking on family responsibilities.”

“The last two years have really shown the system trends that experts know best and parents should let experts deal with these issues,” Davos said.

“Parents say ‘No, that’s enough. They’re our children. We’re worried about their future,'” he continued.

Since the onset of the epidemic, parents across the country have faced local school boards, scrambling for critical racial theories and gender identity issues over whether they should be taught at an early age. Other heated issues include whether the mask mandate and trans athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

The Department of Education is ‘fighting’ charter schools with new regulations, says School Choice Advocate

The curriculum and classroom lessons led by distance learning have helped parents pay more attention to how much less control they have over their children’s education, Davos said. Controversy over the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act – which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill – highlights a growing belief that school systems are pushing themselves into places where they are not included and teaching young children sensitive issues that are commonplace. Has left for the family to discuss, he added.

“When parents are told at school board meetings to just sit back and be quiet, we know that the system has come a long way in taking on family responsibilities,” Davos told Gadget Clock.

“The Federal Department of Education has, in many cases, overstepped its bounds,” he added. Davos said he would “rejoice to be removed from a job” while scaling his department and working as secretary.

“I think the functions of the department, the necessary legal work can be done elsewhere,” he said. “Education is best served when it is at the most local level.”

States, not federal governments, should determine education policy, Davos said.

The Department of Education’s action “seems to be a consent for those who control the system,” he told Gadget Clock, advising teachers to remain in charge of the union.

Shortly after the department was formed in 1867, it was downgraded due to concerns that it would “exercise too much control over the local school,” according to its website. But in 1979, it was expanded, as promised by then-President Jimmy Carter’s campaign.

“He wanted to get the approval of the teachers’ union,” Davos told Gadget Clock. “The teachers ‘union has never supported a presidential candidate before. In retaliation for the teachers’ union, the department was established.”

“It was clearly established to close the gap of achievement between the highest performance level and the lowest performance level,” he continued.

“Since then, we’ve spent more than a trillion dollars at the federal level alone, specifically to close that gap,” the former secretary said. “All the data shows that it has not only shrunk a little, but in many cases it has actually widened.”

According to the Education Next report, the gap between disadvantaged and well-off students in math, reading and science was as wide in 2019 as it was for children born in 1954.

Davos added that there are many “really great teachers” who “don’t necessarily shop in the system,” but they, along with their students, have been “taken hostage. It’s time to release them and teach all the families and teachers. Freedom.”

The Department of Education did not immediately return a request for comment.