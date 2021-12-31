Schools and colleges closed in Haryana due to Kovid-19 and Omicron, check for updates

Highlights All schools and colleges in Haryana closed.

No access to public places without vaccination.

Start vaccinating children.

Schools and colleges closed in Haryana After Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, now the Haryana government has also decided to close schools again. The decision has been taken in view of increasing cases of Covid-19 and Omicron types in the state. The government has announced new restrictions on the growing number of cases of ‘epidemic warning’. Schools and colleges in Haryana were reopened some time ago due to a decline in Kovid-19 cases, but they have been ordered to reopen due to new threats.



According to the revised guidelines issued on January 1, 2022, schools and colleges in Haryana have been closed since January 2, 2022. “Schools, colleges, polytechnics, IT, coaching institutes, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private under the state’s Department of Women and Child Development), Anganwadi Centers and Challenges will remain closed,” the official order said.

Ban them too

Cinema halls and stadiums at Sonepat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ambala and Panchkula will also remain closed. The mall and shops will be open till 5 pm. Bars and restaurants will also run at 50% capacity.

Also read: UP school closure news: UP schools will be closed for 15 days, there will be winter holidays from this date

There is no universal access for those who are not vaccinated

The Haryana government has also said that only those who have been vaccinated before will be allowed to enter or walk in most public places. Once the new immunization plan for children is implemented, the rule will apply to all people between the ages of 15 and 18. Registration for the vaccination of children, which starts on January 3, began on Saturday.

When will the school and college open now?

Schools and colleges in Haryana are expected to resume offline classes after 12 January 2022. However, this resurgence is likely to depend mainly on the Covid-19 and Omicron conditions in the state.

Also read: Success Story: The first blind IFS officer in the country, fight to salute you

Status of Covid-19 and Omicron in the State

On Saturday, 552 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Haryana, bringing the total number of infected people to 7,74,340. This information is given in a bulletin of the health department. According to the bulletin, 298 of the new cases have been reported from Gurugram alone. 107 new cases have been reported in Faridabad, 32 in Ambala and 26 in Panchkula. The death toll is estimated at 10,064, according to the bulletin. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment in the state is 1,907. So far, 7,62,346 people have been infected. No new cases of Omicron have been reported in Haryana and no new cases of death due to infection have been reported.