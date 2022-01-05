Schools and colleges closed: Schools closed in 2022: Schools closed in these states due to corona threat, find out every detail here – Schools closed in 2022 Haryana, Tamil Nadu Schools closed in Bengal due to corona

Highlights Schools have been closed against the backdrop of increasing corona patients.

Schools are closed in many states.

Online classes are open in many places.

The decision to close schools and colleges has been taken in several states of the country following the rise in cases of coronary omicron type. While the number of Kovid cases is increasing, several states including UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab have announced closure of schools and other educational institutions. The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered all schools up to 10 a.m. to remain closed till January 15 and extended the night curfew by two hours. Let’s find out which states have decided to close schools so far.



Schools closed in these states



Uttar Pradesh (UP schools closed)

To save children from contagious diseases, the UP government has declared a holiday in all government and private schools from Class 10 to Makar Sankranti. However, his vaccination will continue during this period.

Maharashtra (Schools closed in Maharashtra)

The Maharashtra government has taken important decisions regarding schools. Now, schools from class I to VIII have been closed till January 31. Children’s offline schools may be closed but online education will continue.

Bihar (Bihar schools closed)

In Bihar, all schools up to VIII will remain closed, but online classes will continue. As per the order issued by the Home Department late in the evening, all the schools and college coaching centers in the state will run with 50 per cent attendance on Class IX. In the meantime, online classes will be given more priority. This order will remain in force till January 21, 2022. The next decision will be made according to the circumstances.

Delhi (Delhi school closed)



Considering the growing threat of Omicron types, the Delhi government has implemented GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan). Under this, many restrictions have been imposed in the capital. All schools, colleges, educational institutes and coaching institutes in Delhi have been closed since the implementation of Grape.

West Bengal (West Bengal school closed)

All educational institutions in West Bengal have been closed till January 15, 2022. Only 50 per cent of the staff will come to schools, colleges and universities.

UPSC CAPF Final Result 2021: Final Result Announced, Here is the direct link, Total Passed



Rajasthan (Rajasthan school closed)



In Jaipur, schools from class I to VIII have been closed again. Currently, only these classes in Jaipur are closed.

Punjab (Punjab school closed)

The Punjab government has immediately closed all schools and colleges in the state in view of the growing threat of corona virus and omicron type. According to the order, all educational institutions, schools, colleges, universities and coaching centers will remain closed.