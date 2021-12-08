Schools Are Closing Classrooms on Fridays. Parents Are Furious.

DETROIT – Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy to be in fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with her son, LJ, remote learning.

Then, on Wednesday, November 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools will close classes every Friday in December. There used to be a virtual school.

Friday, follow-up announcement: For the entire week of Thanksgiving, the school was also canceled from Monday. At this point, there will be no online option.

“Do you need to get the kids out again?” Ms. Reynolds said. “How can this not be harmful to these students?”