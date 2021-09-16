Schools are seeing a shortage of bus drivers, cafeteria personnel and other essential roles

“School districts have long been able to pay employees less, and are finding they can no longer do so because of a severe decline in labor force participation,” she said.

According to Ms Groshen, increased unemployment benefits during the pandemic have given workers the opportunity to cross jobs with poor working conditions while looking for better job opportunities.

“Since people have got relief payments, they don’t have to take the first job,” she said. “They become selective, and hope that something better will happen.”

In Santa Fe, NM, Randy Mondragon has worked as a bus driver for 20 years, and his salary is slightly above average, which is approximately $16.40 an hour, according to the district.

He works six days a week, usually topping out at 70 hours.

“There has only been one day in the 22 years I’ve worked that they didn’t need me to steer the route,” said Mr. Mondragon. “We are the first and last that students see in the morning, so our work is very important and sometimes, we don’t get that acknowledgment.”

Many of these workers are old; They often take these jobs as a supplement to their Social Security checks. But with the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are opting to retire early to reduce the risk of exposure.

Due to a shortage of substitute teachers, Angie Graham, a 51-year-old high school teacher in Fleming County, Ky., is covering shifts for other colleagues. She worries that if she gets sick, no one will be able to cover for her.